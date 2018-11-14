ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S10 revealed in the most credible of the leaks

This might be how the next Samsung flagship could turn out to be.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. We're coming across new leaks and reports surrounding the specifications and design of the smartphone. Now, known tipster Evan Blass has joined the party, revealing few important details about the smartphone.

    Evan Blass claims that the smartphone will have a "punch hole" near the top of its display which will house the front camera. The smartphone will feature the newly launched Infinity-O display. Also, the cutout won't resemble the notch and will be smaller in size but won't be hideable with black notification bar, Blass states.

    The flagship will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner which will use an ultrasonic sensor that is said to be faster than the conventional fingerprint sensors. The Galaxy S10 will run a custom version of Android 9 Pie - One UI which was announced last week.

    Moreover, at least one of the models in the Galaxy S10 lineup will come equipped with a triple-camera setup comprising a standard lens, a wide-angle module, and telephoto glass, the source claims.

    Samsung has managed to trim down the bezels on its smartphones without having to adopt the display notch, a major point of discussion for over a year now. A significant number of smartphone makers are likely to follow Samsung and launch their phones with selfie cam cutouts, though it's unclear whether they'll be able to do it as early as 2019 given how Samsung Display won't be selling the new panels immediately.

    If the rumors are to be believed, Samsung will be sticking to horizontal camera setup with the Galaxy S10, and not follow its vertical camera placement as seen on the Galaxy A9 and A7. This will also allow the company to accommodate a bigger battery.

    The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8150 SoC. The Snapdragon 8150 processor will be clubbed with either 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM alongside 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 14, 2018, 10:58 [IST]
