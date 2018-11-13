Samsung Galaxy S10 to use horizontal camera setup to accommodate bigger battery

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its next flagship smartphone the Galaxy S10 for the masses in the coming 2019. The company is also said to bring along the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10 Lite variant of its upcoming flagship device. While the Samsung Galaxy S9 came with a vertically stacked rear camera setup in order to fit the fingerprint scanner within the reach of the fingers, the Galaxy Note 9 retained a horizontally stacked rear camera module in order to make space for a bigger battery. Now, it appears that Samsung will stick to the horizontal camera setup at the rear for the Galaxy S10 similar to the Galaxy Note 9.

Some earlier reports had suggested that the Galaxy S10 will follow the footsteps of the Galaxy S9 when it comes to the camera placement at the rear. And as per some recently leaked reports, the horizontal placement of the rear-camera module is a perfect fit for the upcoming Galaxy S10.

Samsung has apparently decided to go with this design in order to accommodate the bigger battery on the Galaxy S10 smartphone. While the Samsung Galaxy S9 packed a smaller 3,000mAh battery, the upcoming Galaxy S10 and S10+ are said to be backed by a bigger 3,500mAh and a 4,000mAh battery unit respectively. This implies that we will be able to use the upcoming flagship Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ for a longer period of time. Further, the Galaxy S10+ will probably pack three sensors at the rear panel which automatically will take up a bit more space. Thus, Samsung's decision to stick with the horizontal rear camera setup on the Galaxy S10 is fit in the sensors and the bigger battery.

Besides, the Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is expected to be available in three different sizes. The Galaxy S10 variants which are expected to be launched next year include Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10 Lite. While the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ will sport a bigger display with a 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, the Galaxy S10 Lite will offer a slightly smaller display as compared to its siblings. Samsung is said to use new Infinity-O displays on the upcoming Galaxy S10 series with thin bezels and a small hole in the display for the camera placement. Powering the Galaxy S10 will be Snapdragon 8150 SoC and the device will ship with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box based on OneUI.