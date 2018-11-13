Samsung Galaxy S9 November security patch: Here's how to install

Samsung has released the November 2018 security patch update for Galaxy S9 in some European countries. The Galaxy Note 8 was the one which received the November update first. The Galaxy S9+ also received a similar security patch update in same countries. One can update their Galaxy devices by downloading the update from Samsung Smart Switch because the OTA (over-the-air) update is yet to hit the smartphones.

The November security patch comes with a software version of G965FXXS2BRJ6. As mentioned above the OTA update is yet to arrive so it's difficult to say anything about the changelog. The Galaxy Note 8 update already received the security patch but we cannot assume the same for the Galaxy S9+. The November security patch is not that interesting, it will fix some critical Android OS vulnerabilities and some which only affects Samsung's software.

If you are an owner of Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ you can check the update for your device by heading towards the setting app and then tap on the Software update menu. If you can see the download update then this means that your phone received the update over OTA. You can tap on the download and install the update.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ in India on March 6, 2018. Both the smartphones come with a bigger 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen along with an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. Under the hood, both the smartphone are powered by in-house Exynos 9810 processor, clubbed with 4GB and 6GB of RAM respectively.

The Galaxy S9 comes with a single camera module with a 12MP primary camera which is capable of switching between the aperture size of f/1.5 and f/2.4. At the front, it houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video call. The smartphone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android Oreo.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ sports dual camera setup with the combination of two 12MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. It packs a 3,500mAh battery unit and it runs on Android Oreo with Samsung's new Grace UX.