Samsung Galaxy S9 available at a whopping Rs. 50,000 discount: Get to know the offers

Here’s a chance to get the Galaxy S9 at just Rs. 7,900.

    Samsung flagship smartphones have always been expensive ones. The latest flagship models - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched in March this year. The Galaxy S9 is priced at Rs. 57,900 and Rs. 65,900 for the 64GB and 256GB variants. The Galaxy S9+ is priced at Rs. 64,900 and Rs. 72,900 for the 64GB and 256GB variants. Now, the Galaxy S9 is available a whopping discount, which will let you buy it at just Rs, 7,900.

    Samsung Galaxy S9 available at a whopping Rs. 50,000 discount

    Well, Samsung is selling the Galaxy S9 at a massive discount of Rs. 50,000. This discount can be availed on the company's official website. The company offers an exchange discount of Rs. 33,000 and other ancillary offers totaling up to Rs. 50,000. The offers include a Rs. 6,000 cashback on using an HDFC credit card and a Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on buying the Galaxy S9 64GB variant.

    Eligible devices for exchange

    To avail the Rs. 6,000 exchange discount under the Samsung upgrade program, you can exchange any of the models listed here.

    • Samsung Note 8 64 GB
    • Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB
    • Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB
    • Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB
    • Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32 GB
    • Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ (32GB)
    • Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge 32GB
    • Samsung Galaxy On Max
    • Samsung Galaxy A5 (2016)
    • Samsung Galaxy A8+
    • Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 32GB
    • Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
    • Samsung Galaxy S6 32GB
    • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2016)
    • Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
    • Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
    • Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 5 32GB
    • Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro
    • Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

    So, head on to the Samsung official store and avail the Galaxy S9 at a price point of Rs. 7,900. This discount is something that you would have never got before and is the best chance if you really want to get hold of the latest flagship smartphone from the South Korean tech giant.

