Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ New Smoke Wave Blue Color Announced News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has announced a new color option of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ smartphones. The South Korean tech giant launched its flagship series earlier this year. Both the smartphones have been now announced in a new color option. Recently, the company had launched a limited Cardinal Red color option of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+. The new color option comes just a few weeks after the red color edition was announced.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ Smoke Wave Blue Color Announced:

Samsung has now announced the 'Smoke Wave Blue' color option of the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ smartphones. The new color option has been revealed in China. The hardware of both the devices remain the same, it's only the new paint job which they feature. As of now, Samsung has not officially announced as to when the new color option will be available in India and the remaining global markets. However, we will keep you posted on the same.

Samsung Galaxy S10 And Galaxy S10+ Quick Specifications:

Coming to the hardware, the Galaxy S10 features a 6.4-inch QHD curved AMOLED display. The Galaxy S10+ also have a similar display but with a slight big 6.4-inch size. Both the displays support HDR10+ feature and have an in-display selfie camera cut out. The rear camera of the Galaxy S10 series comprises of a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP fixed-focus sensor.

Both the smartphones are IP68 certified which protects it from natural elements such as water and dust. Under the hood, there is a Snapdragon 855/ Exynos 9820 chipset. The devices ship with Android Pie OS with One UI interface. While the Galaxy S10 is powered by a 3,400mAh battery unit, the Galaxy S10+ runs on a 4,100mAh battery with fast and wireless charging support.

