Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow looks great and youthful

Samsung Galaxy S10e will be the most affordable flagship smartphone from Samsung from the Galaxy S10 series

    It is almost confirmed that Samsung is launching three flagship smartphones on the 20th of February to compete against 2018's iPhone lineup. The Samsung Galaxy S10e is expected to be the most affordable smartphone of the bunch, which is designed to take on the Apple iPhone XR, the most inexpensive iPhone with FaceID.

    Samsung Galaxy S10e Canary Yellow looks great and youthful

     

    The Samsung Galaxy S10e has taken a bit of inspiration from the Apple iPhone XR, or at least this leak suggests the same. According to the leaked official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10e, the smartphone will be available in bright yellow color or "Canary Yellow" color.

    The Canary Yellow Galaxy S10e does look cool, which will attract a lot of youngsters. The smartphone will also be available in a bunch of colors, just like the Apple iPhone XR.

    Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications

    The Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device will run on either the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (depending on the market) with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    Though the device has a 5.8-inch display, it will have a compact form-factor, as the device uses a bezel-less and notch-less display technology with a punch-hole feature to place the front-facing selfie camera. The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a primary RGB sensor with a variable aperture and a telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom options. More expensive devices like the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10 Plus will come with a triple camera setup.

    A 3100 mAh Li-ion battery will fuel the smartphone with support for fast charging via USB type C port with wireless fast charging capability (Qi-based fast charging capacity). Considering the features of the smartphone, the device is most likely to launch around $600 to $700 price tag.

     

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
