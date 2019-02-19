Samsung Galaxy S10e post leak revealing front and back panel design News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy S10e post leak ahead of official launch. Here's what the smartphone is coming with.

When it comes to Samsung flagship smartphone then you can witness a series of rumors and leaks related to the smartphone. The company is all set to unveil its Galaxy S10 alongside the Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e on February 20 in San Francisco. Now the latest leak has revealed the promotional poster of the Samsung Galaxy S10e in its full glory.

The poster is first spotted by GSMArena, the poster carries a slogan which reads, ' Premium fun for everyone' which seems to be Samsung's official slogan for the Galaxy S10e. The slogan is clearly saying that this smartphone is identical in specification to the Galaxy S10, but with affordable pricing. The Galaxy S10e might be the answer to Apple iPhone XR which was promoted as the cheapest iPhone of 2018. The Galaxy S10e is expected to arrive in different colors and the poster one have the Canary Yellow, which is tipped to be exclusive to Galaxy S10e.

Moreover, the promotional poster also disclosed the front and the back design of the smartphone. The poster also revealed that the smartphone will sport a punch-hole camera on the front and a dual camera setup on the back along with an LED flash and heart rate sensor. The poster didn't reveal anything more than this and the rest of the specification details are still undercover.

However, there are already many rumors which claimed that the Galaxy S10e will sport a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. The fingerprint scanner will be mounted on the side of the phone.

On the optical front, the smartphone is expected to sport dual-rear camera setup with the combination of a dual 12-megapixel camera with LED flash. At the front, it is said to house a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.