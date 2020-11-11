Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Witnesses Huge Price Drop In Indian Market News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has slashed the price of its Galaxy S20 + BTS Edition in India. The handset made its debut in the country back in July along with the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS edition was launched at Rs. 87,999. For the festive season, now the phone will be available at Rs. 77,999.

However, it can be purchased through Samsung Exclusive Stores and the Samsung India online store only. It is worth noting that, the limited period offer will applicable until November 30.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Design

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is available in the special Purple color option along with the BTS logo at the bottom panel. The handset comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes with special wallpapers, icons, and ringtones. Other features of the handset are similar to the standard Galaxy S20+.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Specifications

The handset offers a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate display. It comes with a centre positioned punch-hole cutout to accommodate the selfie camera.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 990 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. The 128GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 skin and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging technology.

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy S20+ has a triple-camera module with a combination of a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. Further, there is a 10MP selfie shooter and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Connectivity option include 5G (select markets), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

