Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition In Offing; Camera Specs, Price Leaked

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced its flagship Galaxy S20 series with the launch of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Recently, another model in this lineup called the Galaxy S20 Lite aka Galaxy Fan Edition was said to be in the making. Some of the features have also been tipped via the leaks. The latest set of leaks reveals the pricing as well as the rear camera specifications.

What Does Samsung Galaxy Fan Edition's New Leak Reveal?

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) leak comes via The Elec which is a South Korean publication. As per the leak, Samsung will be launching the device with a price tag of 900,000 won in South Korea. This translates to roughly around Rs. 56,360 in Indian currency.

The leak also reveals some details on the camera hardware. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is said to sport three rear cameras. The device will be housing a 12MP primary sensor which will be accompanied by an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom.

There will be an additional 12MP sensor which will be capturing ultra-wide angle shots. The device is further said to come equipped with a 32MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition also paid a visit to Geekench earlier with the Samsung SM-G781B model number. As per the benchmark website, the device will be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with 1.8GHz clock speed.

The device was further listed with 6GB RAM and Android 10 OS. It scored 737 points in the single-core and 2,619 points in the multi-core tests. Another recent leak revealed the device would likely ship with a 120Hz display which will be an AMOLED panel.

The device is also said to come with IP68 certification which will be protecting it from natural elements like dust and water. Samsung has not confirmed the launch date, but as per the leaks, the device could hit the stores across the globe by October this year.

