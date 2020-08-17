Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Renders Shed Light On Complete Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Given that the existing flagship devices in the Galaxy S20 and Note20 series have been announced, the rumor mills have started focusing on the upcoming models. One such device that has hit the tech headlines is the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. It is believed to have a similar design as the other devices in the series.

In a fresh report by PriceBaba, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G renders have been leaked along with collaboration from OnLeaks. These are high-resolution renders that shed light on the complete design of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. And, the moniker FE as we have seen previously stands for Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Renders Leak

Previously, this smartphone was speculated to be dubbed Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite. It is believed to be a more affordable option than the Galaxy S20 vanilla variant that went official earlier this year. The clear 5K images show that the smartphone might arrive with a punch-hole cutout on the center of the screen to house a selfie camera sensor, a curved panel at the rear and triple cameras at the rear.

Going by the leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G renders, we can expect the device to look similar to the flagship series launched earlier this year. As it is an affordable FE edition, the upcoming model is believed to feature a flat display instead of a curved screen. The screen is likely to measure around 6.5 inches.

The metal frame appears to flaunt the power and volume controls at the right and the USB Type-C port and a speaker grille at the bottom. The other aspects that have been hinted by the renders include a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Also, it shows that the smartphone will flaunt a glasstic or glass build at the rear.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Rumored Specs

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the smartphone is likely to be launched with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC teamed up with up to 8GB RAM and up to 512GB storage space. The device runs Android 10 topped with One UI 2.5 out-of-the-box. The triple rear cameras at the back are said to include a 12MP primary Sony IMX555, a 12MP secondary wide-angle-lens and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens along with 8x optical zoom. The other rumored specs include a 4500mAh battery with support for fast charging, a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a 120Hz refresh rate.

