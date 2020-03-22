Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ Limited Period Discount And Offers Detailed

In addition to the cashback offer, Samsung has also announced an Upgrade Bonus to make it alluring for its fans who are in the intention of buying the latest generation flagship models. Going by the same, buyers of the Galaxy S20 series can get the newly launched Galaxy Buds+ at a discounted pricing.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Offers

As per an official announcement made by the company, the Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will be available for purchase at a discount of Rs. 6,000. Those who buy these smartphones using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card will be eligible to get the discount. And, it can be availed via both online and offline as mentioned above.

Besides the Rs. 6,000 discount, there is an additional Upgrade Bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 on exchanging an old smartphone for the Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S20+. Do keep in mind that the exchange discount depends on the value of the smartphone that is being exchanged for these devices.

Other Discounts And Deals

Samsung is also providing no cost EMI payment options for up to nine months on buying the Galaxy S20 series smartphones. And, interested buyers can get the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds for Rs. 3,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 11,990. Apart from this, there are double data benefits from Vodafone, Airtel, and Reliance Jio.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Price In India

Samsung Galaxy S20 was launched in India in three color options - Cloud Pink, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black, and Cosmic Gray. And, it is priced at Rs. 66,999 for the single variant with 128GB storage space. The Galaxy S20+ comes in the same color options as the S20 except for the Pink variant. It is priced at Rs. 73,999 in the country. The other device, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is yet to go on sale.