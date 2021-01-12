Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra Get Huge Price Cut In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is just around the corner where the company will be unveiling the next-gen Galaxy S21 series smartphones. Now, the company has reduced the price of its predecessor Galaxy S20 series models. As per a report by 91mobiles, the price is only applicable for offline retail stores. Further, the report states that the offer will be valid until January 31.

Going by the report, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is now available at Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB RAM +128GB storage model which was priced at Rs. 59,499. The Plus model will now cost Rs. 56,999 which is bringing down from the original price Rs. 72,990. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is now priced at Rs. 76,999 from the original tag Rs. 86,999. Do note that, all three devices are listed with the previous price tag on the company's official site and e-commerce sites.

So, if you are planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones, we suggest you get the device from offline retail stores which will help you to save a huge amount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Features

If you are looking for a flagship phone with all high-end features then you can consider the Galaxy S20. The device offers a 2K AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and also protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass. You get the flagship Exynos 990 SoC on the Galaxy S20 and the device also supports a hybrid SIM card slot for additional storage expansion of up to 1TB.

As far as cameras are concerned, it offers a 64MP telephoto lens, 12MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with support for 8K video recording at 24fps and 4K video recording at 60fps. Upfront, the smartphone sports a 10MP camera which also supports 2K video recording.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Features

The Plus variant shares similar features as the standard model including the Exynos 990 SoC, 64MP telephoto lens, and so on. However, if you want a bigger display, a bigger battery then can go for the Galaxy S20 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Features

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra also runs the same Exynos 990 SoC. However, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 108MP telephoto sensor that supports 8K video recording. Besides, you get a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast wireless and fast wired charging on the Ultra model.

