Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch Event Confirmed For January 14

Samsung has just sent out invites for a press event, which will focus predominantly on the flagship Galaxy S21 lineup of smartphones. Going by the same, the first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2021 will be held on January 14 as a virtual event. The event shows the image of the Galaxy S21 camera module and it comes with the tagline "Welcome to the Everyday Epic" hinting that the company has a lot to roll out its sleeve alongside the Galaxy S21 series.

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be hosted on January 14 as hinted earlier. The Indian fans can stay tuned to the event at 8:30 PM. Below is the video of the invite, which confirms the date. The launch event will be live-streamed via the official Samsung channels and the 'Notify Me' page is live on the e-commerce portal Flipkart. This confirms that the Galaxy S21 series will be available via the platform.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Rumors

Samsung is highly expected to unveil the next-generation flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event set for January 22. This lineup is all set to include the standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Notably, all these three phones will have almost similar specs except for differences in the camera specs, battery capacities and screen sizes. Similar to the previous edition, we can expect the Galaxy S21 Ultra to feature enhanced video and photo capturing capabilities.

Recent speculations hint that Samsung might discontinue the Galaxy Note lineup this year. While this is yet to be officially confirmed, it is believed that the Galaxy S-Pen stylus with the Galaxy S21 Ultra. But it remains to be seen how the same will be realized and the previous renders haven't shown any slot to house the S-Pen.

What Else To Expect From Samsung

While the Samsung Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled on January 14, the company is also expected to take the wraps off other devices. It is believed to unveil the Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earbuds and Galaxy smart tag, which is a Tile-like tracking device at the Galaxy Unpacked event.

