Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Official Listing Confirms Moniker News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which is the next-generation truly wireless stereo earbuds is being heavily rumored of late. Now, the upcoming pair of earbuds has been surfaced online via a dedicated support page, which confirms its moniker. This comes after the appearance of the earbuds on support pages sans any word about its name.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Official Listing

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has been spotted on the official Canada website of the company via Roland Quandt of WinFufure.de. Well, the talk is about the support page confirming its name. The page also shows the model number SM-R190. This model number has already been surfaced online, thanks to the numerous leaks regarding the Galaxy Buds Pro.

What's interesting is that the same model number has also been listed on the official Samsung India website besides the Chinese and Korean sites.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Expected Specs

Besides the name, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Canadian and Indian support pages do not divulge any other details pertaining to that of the accessory. However, the rumor mills have already churned out ample details regarding the same.

Going by the same, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to arrive with 3D spatial audio and voice-detection support. It is believed to feature the IPX7 rating and water resistance. Recent reports have also hinted that the upcoming pair of TWS earbuds will feature active Noise cancellation and ambient sound modes to deliver an upgraded experience as compared to those of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+.

Each earbud is believed to get the power from a 61mAh battery while the case could get the power from a 472mAh battery. It is likely that Samsung could use special gyro sensors and support for Dolby Atmos and SoundAlive technologies.

As per existing reports, Samsung is expected to unveil this new pair of earbuds in Silver and Black color options. We can expect further color choices to also be added to the portfolio in the future. Given that the Galaxy S21 flagship smartphones are all set to be unveiled later this month, we can expect the earbuds to also join the same.

