Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Support Page Goes Live; Leak Reveals Possible Design News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Samsung confirmed that it will unveil a new Exynos SoC on January 12. The company is expected to take the wraps off the Exynos 2100 flagship chipset. This new chipset is all set to power the upcoming flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S21 series. Besides this, Samsung is expected to launch the next-generation truly wireless earbuds and Galaxy Buds Pro.

We have already come across several leaks regarding the upcoming pair of truly wireless earbuds. Now, the official support pages for the TWS earbuds in the UK and Germany. This support page spotted by MySmartPrice shows the model number SM-R190, which was the same model number that was spotted on Indonesia Telecom for the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leaked Design

Besides the support page of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, the well-known tipster Evan Blass via Voice confirms that the Galaxy Buds Pro could arrive in three color options - Violet, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Black. He has released a 3D render video of the earbuds with a squircle case showing the caption - Sound by AKG and Samsung logos.

Moving on the front, there is a dot that appears to be the LED indicator and a USB Type-C port at the rear for charging. Furthermore, the earbuds within the case seem to feature an indicator for the battery life and resemble the rounded in-ear design and silicone ear tips.

It appears to have a slightly different design as compared to the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds+. A speaker grille and microphone appear on the outside while another grille is seen with the charging contacts on the inside.

From the leaked FCC listing, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to get the power from a 58mAh battery within each earbud while the squircle charging case is tipped to have a 472mAh battery. It is believed to arrive with improved Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with other features such as wireless charging, ambient mode, and more. as of now, there is no word regarding other aspects including supported sound codecs, audio driver unit, and price.

Best Mobiles in India