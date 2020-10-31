Just In
Samsung Buds Beyond TWS Earbuds Trademark Spotted
Samsung is gearing up to launch the next-generation flagship smartphones in the Galaxy S21/S30 series in early 2021. Along with these smartphones, the company is claimed to be working on a new pair of wireless earbuds for its fans. After filing trademarks such as Samsung Blade and Galaxy Space, the company has come up with yet another trademark at the EUIPO.
The recent Samsung trademark 'Buds Beyond' was spotted by GalaxyClub via SamMobile. As per the report, the EUIPO's description appears to be generic under Class 9. And, a few keywords such as Wireless headset for Smartphones, earphones and more were also spotted in the list.
Samsung Buds Beyond Trademark
Having said that, the naming includes the keyword Buds, which is widely used on previous models. We still have to wait for a confirmation on the next pair of truly wireless earbuds from the company. It is also claimed that the name still awaits an examination at the EUIPO (European Intellectual Property Office).
Apart from the name of the possible truly wireless earbuds, the other details of the device remain unknown. While it remains to be known if this is the upcoming pair of earbuds, a few details of the possible Samsung next-generation earbuds has been revealed by another report.
Upcoming Samsung TWS Earbuds
As per the upcoming Samsung TWS earbuds, a report from Korea notes that the Galaxy Buds 2 is likely to debut along with the flagship Galaxy S21/S30 series of smartphones. The report's naming appears to be contradictory to that of the current trademark but it notes that there will be upgraded water resistance.
From the report, it is seen that the new pair of earbuds is codenamed Attic and might arrive in Silver, Black and Violet color options. Also, the company has trademarked the name [Galaxy] Buds Sound. Nevertheless, these are just trademarks and we need not expect them to collaborate with each other. The naming could either turn out to be final products or remain as trademarks forever.
