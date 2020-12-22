Just In
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch: What To Expect
Samsung Galaxy S21 is the talk of the town, even with the launch a month away. Rumors also suggest the company will launch the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds alongside the flagship smartphone series. We've heard of the earbuds previously, including their images and key features. And now, the price of the earbuds has surfaced online.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price
Reports from the GalaxyClub has revealed the price tag of the upcoming earbuds in the European market. The report suggests the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds will cost EUR 299 (around Rs. 20,600). If true, this would make the Buds Pro more expensive than the previously launched Galaxy Buds Live earbuds, which costs Rs. 11,900 after discount in India.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: What We Know So Far
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. It will reportedly include ANC and a 3D spatial audio feature for an immersive sound experience. For the feature to run smoothly, the connected smartphone would require to run Android 11 with Samsung's One UI 3.0.
A recent teardown video also noted the earbuds would feature special gyro sensors, Dolby Atmos, and SoundAlive. Ambient Mode and voice detection features are also expected on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. These features would automatically reduce the volume depending on the external environment.
Further, reports suggest four volume settings for the Ambient Mode on the earbuds. Users can reportedly adjust the external noise levels, customize ANC, and so on. A 61 mAh battery on the earbuds and a 472 mAh battery case were also spotted in the teardown video. Plus, the connected app will include features like Find My Earbuds for finding them if misplaced.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Launch
So far, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to take place alongside the Galaxy S21 series. Reports suggest the earbuds would ship in black and silver color options initially. The South Korean company could announce more colors later on. The compatibility of the earbuds with the upcoming flagship smartphones is expected to be top-notch.
