Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G Full Specification Tipped Online

Samsung Galaxy S20 series is set to debut via an Unpacked event slated for 11 February 2020. With just a few weeks ahead of the official unveiling the leaks surrounding the upcoming series have started pouring in online. The upcoming series is said to arrive with the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, and the Galaxy S20 5G. In the latest developments, the complete specifications and features of Samsung's upcoming flagship series have surfaced over the web.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Plus, Galaxy S20 5G Leaked Specifications

The hardware of all the three smartphones has been tipped by Mysmartprice in association with popular tipster Ishan Aggarwal. The Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the high-end model in the new flagship series.

It is said to launch with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display panel with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,440 x 3,200 pixels FHD+ resolution. It will be a 120Hz panel as suggested via leaks and offer a pixel density of 511 PPI.

The triple-camera setup at the rear will accommodate a 108MP wide-angle primary lens mated to a 48MP telephoto sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a ToF sensor. The rear cameras as said to come with 8K video recording, while the front with a 4K@60fps video recording.

An Exynos 990 chipset will take care of the processing clubbed with up to 512GB storage (expandable up to 1TB). Additional features include support for Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers By AKG.

Coming to the mid-variant, i.e, the Galaxy S20 Plus 5G, the device is said to feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with the same resolution as the Galaxy Ultra 5G. But, it has 525 PPI pixel density. For imaging, this one has a 12MP wide-angle-sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor.

It has support for 8K video recording and a 3X optical zoom. The selfie camera comes with a 10MP sensor capable of shooting 4K@60fps video recording. The device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery unit.

Lastly, the standard Galaxy S20 5G is likely to arrive with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1,440 x 2340 pixels WQHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 563 PPI pixel density.

The device will sport a triple-rear camera module packing a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 64MP telephoto sensor, and another 12MP wide-angle sensor. Notably, all the three smartphones will ship with the latest Android 10 OS layered with One UI 2.0 skin and IP68 certification for dust and water resistivity.

