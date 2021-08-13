Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Appears On Bluetooth SIG Site; October Launch Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch could be right around the corner. The Fan Edition smartphone is among the most anticipated devices from the South Korean brand. While the phone was tipped to launch alongside the newly released Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3, there were some delays. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE release isn't far away.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website with model numbers SM-G990B, SM-G990B_DS, and SM-G990N. The upcoming smartphone is said to pack premium, flagship features. However, the Bluetooth certification reveals it would pack Bluetooth 5.0 instead of the latest 5.2 version.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs

Apart from this, the Bluetooth certification site doesn't reveal much about the upcoming phone. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been churning the rumor mill for a while, revealing its specs in detail. Moreover, the smartphone has also appeared on various certification and listing websites, giving us an idea of what to expect.

If these reports and rumors are to be believed, the upcoming Samsung Fan Edition phone will flaunt a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. Also, the phone will be available in both Qualcomm and Exynos chipsets, depending on where it's being launched.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would get either the Snapdragon 888 or the Exynos 2100 chipsets. The phone would also get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB default storage. Also, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would run Android 11 with the One UI 3.1.1 - just like most new Samsung phones.

The camera department on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is getting quite an upgrade from the first-gen Fan Edition phone. The phone is expected to pack triple cameras with a 12MP primary sensor. A 32MP selfie camera has also been rumored. Apart from this, a 4,500 mah battery with 25W fast wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging has been reported.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price In India

A few rumors also suggested the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch in grey, white, Light Green, and Light Violet. The first-gen Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is presently priced at Rs. 55,999 at the Samsung website. The upcoming phone will certainly be priced higher and will aim to take on phones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, and so on. The phone is tipped to launch in October.

