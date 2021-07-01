Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Exynos 2100 Chipset Might Arrive In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE has been talk of the town for several days. The handset was supposed to launch in August; however, it got postponed in October due to the semiconductor shortage. Besides, a report also suggested the smartphone will only be available in selected markets like the US and Europe. Now, fresh report has given us assurance that the phone could also arrive in India.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Arrive Outside US And Europe

The latest info comes out by Maeil Economic Daily (via FrontTron). As per the report, the brand could launch the Galaxy S21 FE outside the US and European market but with different chipset which makes us believe the smartphone might come to India. As of now, there is no official word on this.

Due to the shortage of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, Samsung could use the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC as an alternative. However, it is not yet known which markets will get the Exynos 2100 SoC variant.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: What We Know So Far

The phone was recently spotted at the FCC listing, revealing it will support 45W fast charging. However, it remains to be seen whether the charger will be bundled in the box or we need to buy it separately, as the brand does not offer a charger for the Galaxy S21 series. Moreover, the smartphone is said to come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that will also support additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD.

It is also expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 FE could also include three sensors of 12MP at the rear and a 32MP front-facing camera placed on a punch-hole cutout. Additionally, the phone is rumored to pack a 4,500 mAh battery and will run Android 11 OS.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Price

The phone is expected to be cheaper than the existing Galaxy S20 FE. As the Galaxy S21 is said to come between KRW 700,000 (around Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (around Rs. 52,450). To recall, the Galaxy S20 FE which was launched in India at Rs. 55,999.

So, if you are planning to get the Galaxy S20 FE, you can wait for the next-gen Galaxy S21 FE. Since there is a chance the phone will launch in India after the global debut. So, you can get a powerful chipset and advanced camera features at a lower price.

