Samsung Galaxy S21 FE To Pack 45W Fast Charging Support; FCC Listing Reveals News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is the talk of the town, being one of the most anticipated smartphones of the season. Reports about the specs, design, and features of the smartphone have been galore. Now, fresh leaks have revealed new information about the upcoming Samsung smartphone about its battery and charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Battery Prowess Leaked

We've been hearing about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone for a while now. Previous, a report spotted the alleged smartphone at the Chinese 3C listing that revealed its battery and charging capabilities. The 3C listing suggested the upcoming Samsung FE smartphone would pack 25W fast charging support.

But now, a new report has revealed the data from the UF FCC has given us another insight on the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The new FCC report suggests the upcoming device will include 45W fast charging prowess. But before we get too excited about this, readers should know that they will need to purchase a 45W charger separately.

Presently, Samsung's premium flagship Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S21 series don't include a charger bundled with the smartphone. Interested buyers could purchase a 45W fast charging adapter separately. Looks like the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be following suit as the FCC listing confirms. Instead, buyers will only get a USB Type-C to Type-C cable to fuel their device.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch: What To Expect

Rumors suggest the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch has been pushed due to a chip shortage issue. However, Samsung has neither denied nor confirmed these allegations, suggesting the Galaxy S21 FE could launch in August. That said, a lot of its features are still under wraps.

So far, reports suggest the upcoming phone could draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The Snapdragon 888 would indeed make the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE a flagship unit. Other details revealed include triple cameras, an AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, and four color options.

Samsung's FE series has aimed to offer trimmed-down features with an attractive price tag - just like the one we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. If the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would indeed pack the SD 888, it would make it one of the most affordable smartphones with this chipset.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India