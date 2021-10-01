Samsung Galaxy S21 FE FCC Listing Surfaces Post Cancellation; Is It Finally Launching? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung recently pulled down Galaxy S21 FE's official support page fueling rumors of its cancelled launch. The premium mid-range phone was consistently making splashes online with several sources detailing the specifications and design. The confusion surrounding the launch has now increased with a new FCC certification website listing. Is the Galaxy S21 FE finally getting a launch date or the cancellation reports are true? Let's find out:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE FCC Listing Live Following Cancellation Reports

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's fresh FCC certification listing has been shared by a Twitter user. The device bears the SM-G990E model number. While the specific details are not revealed, this is said to be the Exynos variant of the handset that was primarily for the markets outside the USA.

The FCC listing also reveals an EB-BG990ABY 4,500 mAh battery and 25W EPTA800 travel adapter. The certification website further hints the device will be shipped along with a pair of earbuds and a data cable.

The FCC database doesn't hint at any other detail and its appearance following the cancellation reports indicates an imminent launch. However, that might not be the case. Here's why:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Launch Imminent Or Cancelled?

The online reports suggest the Galaxy S21 FE 5G's launch got cancelled due to the global chip shortage. While Samsung didn't confirm this officially, its move to take the support pages was a confirmation for the same. Besides, the Galaxy S21 FE's FCC listing isn't new either.

This listing suggests the SM-G990E was tested two months ago (between August 24 and August 31) and cleared the certification later on September 2. The listing further reveals the tested model was manufactured in one of Samsung's facilities in Vietnam.

Since the listing is a month old and the device's cancellation reports are comparatively new, we might not get to see the Galaxy S21 FE hitting the shelves anytime soon. We are waiting for Samsung to confirm if it has delayed or dropped the launch plans altogether. And also, if the device is indeed cancelled what's the primary reason. Whether it's the global chip shortage or any other factor is yet to be confirmed.

