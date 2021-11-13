Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Official Renders Show Design In Full Glory; Launch Might Happen On January 4 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is a much-anticipated phone from the South Korean brand. Earlier this week, the launch and availability details of the smartphone were revealed online. If the rumors are to be believed, the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE will be announced at an "Unpacked" event scheduled on January 4. Further, the handset is rumored to go on direct sale starting January 11 without any pre-order.

When comes to features, leaks and rumors have already revealed possible features and pricing of the handset. Now, the official renders of the Galaxy S21 FE have been revealed online which confirms its design and key features. However, Samsung has not shared anything regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Official Renders Revealed Design

The official renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE come to light via an exclusive report by CoinBRS. The Galaxy S21 FE is seen with a center-positioned punch-hole cutout to house the front-facing camera. The USB Type-C port and speakers grill are placed on the bottom edge. At the rear, the phone is spotted with a triple camera system. Further, the phone is tipped to come in four color options - White, Lavender, Cream, and Black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications: All We Know So Far

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to have a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The device will be powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC or Snapdragon 888 processor, based on the market. The chipset will be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

On the software front, it will run Android 11 OS and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 15W fast-charging. There will be a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a depth sensor. Other features will include a 32MP selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Price

As per a previous report, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced between KRW 700,000 (around Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (around Rs. 52,450), which confirms the successor might cost cheaper than the predecessor Galaxy S20 FE which was launched at Rs. 55,999 in India.

