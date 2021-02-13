Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Model Number SM-G990B Reportedly In Works News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy S21 series was recently unveiled in the country. Now, it seems the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch could take place soon. According to a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE with the model number SM-G990B is in the works which will be the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE. In terms of features, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE might support 5G connectivity like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones.

It is also said to run Android 11 OS and come with 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. The report further states the phone will be available in Grey/Silver, Pink, Violet, and White color options. As of now, other details of the upcoming phone are still a mystery. As the Galaxy S20 FE shares some features of the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus. So, we can expect the next-gen Galaxy S21 FE to follow the same trend.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offers a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs the Exynos 990 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 15W charging support and the handset features triple cameras at the back.

The rear cameras include a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, it sports a 32MP front camera. The Galaxy S20 FE is selling in the country for Rs. 40,999. So, the price of the Galaxy S21 FE can be expected similar.

Additionally, a 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is also said to be in the works. The phone with the model number SM-G781B/DS already received the BIS certification. Even, the phone also appeared on the Samsung India support page. Besides, the phone is likely to run the Snapdragon 865 chipset. So, the Indian variant is also expected to come with the same chipset.

Best Mobiles in India