Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Begins In India: How To Make The Registrations

Samsung recently confirmed the Galaxy S21 Unpacked event 2021 on January 14. The South Korean giant will be launching the Galaxy S21 series comprising the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ahead of the launch, several leaks have detailed the key features and designs of all the variants. The company is ready to bring smartphones to the Indian market as well. In the latest development, the company has started taking pre-orders for the handset in the country. Check out the details below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Pre-Booking Goes Live In India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 pre-bookings are live in India. Users can register for the upcoming flagship smartphones online. If you are interested in buying any of the Galaxy S21 variants, you will need to visit the Samsung India e-store and pay a token amount of Rs. 2,000. You can also get the token by paying the same amount at the Samsung Shop app.

Once the payment for the token is completed, you will be given 'Next VIP customer Pass'. The pre-bookings on both platforms will be live till January 14, 2021. Also, the initial amount paid will be deducted during the final payment. The company is also offering a cover worth Rs. 3,849 for free for the users pre-registering the handset. Additionally, the company has also confirmed that if the users cancel the VIP pass ahead of the launch, they will get; a complete refund.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected Features

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is said to be powered by Qualcomm's new flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. The Indian variants will be packed with the Exynos 211 SoC. The Galaxy S21 series is said to come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

The software on all the models will be the Android 11 OS layered with OneUI 3.0 interface. All the models will be backed with 5G network support. A recent leak suggested that the company will be launching the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a QWHD+ display that will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole setup.

