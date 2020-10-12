Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra To Arrive With 108MP Camera, 65W Fast Charging News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We are in the last quarter of this year and all the major brands are done with their high-end and premium smartphone launches already. Talking about Samsung, the brand unveiled both the flagship Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series smartphones and a slew of mid-range devices as well.

As the major launches for this year are done, it looks like the rumor mills have started focusing on the next-generation flagship smartphones. Fresh reports have revealed what we can expect from one of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Key Details

Of late, we have been coming across numerous reports regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, a Twitter-based tipster has shared key details of the camera and the fast-charging capabilities of this device. Going by the same, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will arrive with the company's proprietary Samsung HM2 108MP primary camera sensor within its penta-camera setup. From the name of the sensor, it is clear that this sensor is the sequel to the HM1 sensor. And, the use of the ISOCELL HM2 sensor is in line with an earlier report as well.

Furthermore, the report notes that the upcoming Samsung smartphone will arrive with support for FHD 1080p video recording at 240fps, 4K recording at 120fps, and 8K video recording at 30fps. It goes on stating that there will be a 1440p display with 120Hz or 144Hz.

The report goes on stating that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could make use of a 5000mAh battery and 65W fast-charging support, which is already on cards. Previously, there were reports regarding 60W fast-charging support. In addition to this, Samsung is reported to source battery from China-based Amperex Technology Limited (ATL).

Detailing on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the company is expected to launch three devices - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra. And, these devices might use either the Snapdragon 875 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC. As the launch of these smartphones is expected to happen sometime in early 2021, we can expect more details to surface online in the weeks or months.

