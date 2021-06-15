Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ To Pack Plastic Rear Panel; Will It Drop The Price? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung is gearing up to launch its next-gen flagship devices - the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. While the rumor mill is churning out possible specs and feature upgrades on the upcoming series, we have received a new report regarding its design. Reports now suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ could pack a plastic rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ With Plastic Panel

So far, Samsung was releasing its flagship smartphones with glass panels. Earlier this year, Samsung switched to a plastic rear panel with the Samsung Galaxy S21. However, the premium of the series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, launched with a glass rear panel, retaining its classic look.

Now, the South Korean company could continue using the plastic rear panel for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+. To note, Samsung has been experimenting with plastic panels for its smartphones for a while now. To recall, the company introduced the 'glasstic' panel that debuted on the Samsung Galaxy A series.

However, there were several critics against this one as it felt cheap, attracted scratches, and even smudged. Next, Samsung shifted from the glossy polycarbonate to a matte polycarbonate rear panel. This is precisely the material we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, the popular Galaxy S20 FE, and even the new Galaxy S21.

The following rumor IS NOT FIXED, but one of the CONSIDERING OPTIONS.



S22 Ultra will be the ONLY model with a GLASS back.

The base and the plus model will have an improved "reinforced polycarbonate", aka plastic material.



OP https://t.co/3xLE6Msi5x — Tron ❂ #MicrosoftEvent (@FrontTron) June 14, 2021

That's not all. Samsung used the matte polycarbonate material for devices like the Samsung Galaxy A52 and the Galaxy A72, but only with a lower quality. Now, we can expect to see a similar material on the rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, which are expected to launch in early 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plastic Body: Will It Drop The Price?

From the looks of it, customers are pretty okay with the shift from glass to plastic panels for their smartphones. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE surged in popularity for its trimmed-down features, including the plastic build. The shift further drops the price of the smartphone, making it even more attractive for buyers.

If these reports are true, one can expect to see a cheaper price tag on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+. For all we know, it could be cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would debut with a glass panel and the most premium specs under the hood. That said, these are mere speculations right now and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India