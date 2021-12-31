Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Exposes Color Options News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are some of the most anticipated devices of 2022. The series is expected to debut on January 4 at CES 2022. As we get closer to the rumored debut date, a slew of leaks has begun to emerge. The Samsung Galaxy Ultra's color details have been disclosed in the most recent leak.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the company's next generation of flagship handsets that will be unveiled in January 2022. The Galaxy S22-series devices have been frequently leaked ahead of their official launch, and we already have a fair idea of what to anticipate from the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both gadgets, as well as their color variations, are seen in all angles in the leaked renders.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will include a flat touchscreen and a single punch-hole selfie camera in the centre. The device's chassis will be made of metal. The power button and volume keys will be on the right side, while the left side will be less crowded with only three antenna lines.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will have a triple rear camera configuration and the Samsung branding on the back. Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White are the color options for the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in four color options: burgundy, green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White. The smartphone will be compatible with an S-Pen, and each color option of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with an S-Pen that is painted in the same color scheme.

A metal frame will be present on the device. The device's power button and volume rocker will be on the right side. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will include a quad camera system on the back.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to include a 6.8-inch QHD+ 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The phone is said to have a quad-rear camera configuration -108MP + 12MP + 12MP + 12MP - as well as a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is another high-end smartphone with a long list of impressive features. Its large internal storage, 12GB RAM, excellent cameras, and long-lasting battery let you to operate it without interruption throughout the day. Furthermore, Samsung has included a fingerprint sensor on the screen.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under the hood. When it comes to the battery, the Samsung Galaxy S22 will include a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging functionality.

Best Mobiles in India