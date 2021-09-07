Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus To Have Smaller Displays: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the talk of the town these days. The upcoming flagship phones are said to pack several upgrades, including the chipset, camera, battery, and more. But now, fresh reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus will likely pack smaller screens when compared to their predecessors.

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus Screen Size

The tip comes from the Korean blog Naver, which has revealed the details of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Plus model. Twitter user Tron (@FrontTron) says Samsung will be sticking to the punch-hole cutout on the display, which will house the front-facing camera. Apart from this, the tipster further talks about the display sizes.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy S22 vanilla model will flaunt a 6.06-inch display. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will pack a 6.55-inch display. This is quite small when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus, which launched with 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.

Speaking of the high-end model, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly launch with a 6.81-inch display, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. The tipster speculates this could be Samsung's way of setting a differentiating factor between the three models in terms of size.

S22 Series latest development progress

No UDC

Smaller display size for S22 and S22+ (6.06", 6.55" each)

6.81" only in S22U = to maximize disparity between plus and ultra model

Overall downgraded spec in S22+ model compared to s21+

(1/2)



Source: https://t.co/MZFha2UbHw — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 6, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch: What To Expect?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Z Flip 3 recently hit the market with unique features like an under-display camera. Hover, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series won't be getting this feature just yet. The rumor mill says the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series will draw power from the next-gen Snapdragon 895 chipset or the Exynos 2200 processor, depending on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22 Plus are said to pack a 50MP triple-camera setup. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely include a quad-camera setup at the rear, retaining the 108MP main sensor with several upgrades. The precise launch date of the new Samsung flagships is still under wraps.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India will likely be around the same as its predecessor. However, the Ultra model will be more expensive, reports say, as it'll pack multiple upgrades.

