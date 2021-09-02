Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Plus Battery Capacity Revealed; Smaller Than Before? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 series brought out the next-gen phones with several advanced features. Now, the South Korean mobile brand is gearing up for the Samsung Galaxy S22 phone launch. Like the previous gen, we can expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22 Plus, and the base model. Fresh details of the Ultra and the Plus variant were spotted online.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22+ Battery Details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other phones of the series have been frequenting the rumor mill for a while now. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Plus made a pitstop at the Chinese 3C certification. The Samsung phones appeared with the model numbers EB-BS908ABY and EB-BS906ABY, which are believed to be the Ultra and the Plus variants, respectively.

The Chinese 3C listing has revealed the battery capacity for these phones. Here, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with the alleged model number EB-BS908ABY packs a 4,855 mAh battery putting the typical capacity at 5,000 mAh. Looking back, a similar battery setup was found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with the alleged model number EB-BS906ABY packs a rated capacity of 4,370mAh which puts the typical capacity at 4,500mAh. However, this is a tad bit smaller than the 4,800 mAh battery found on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Launch: What To Expect?

Interestingly, the Samsung Galaxy S22 vanilla model didn't appear on the Chinese 3C listing. But previous leaks suggest a 3,800 mAh battery on the base model, which once again makes it smaller than the 4,000 mAh battery found on the Samsung Galaxy S21. One reason behind the reduced battery capacity could be a lighter, thinner body on these phones.

Samsung could have also optimized the overall performance with the latest OneUI to boost the battery life. However, the exact reason is still under wraps. Moreover, Samsung is also working on a 65W charger that was recently certified by TUV SUD in Germany.

With faster and improved charging support, the smaller battery capacity shouldn't hinder the overall performance. However, we'll know for sure only once the Samsung S22 phones enter the market.

