Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Likely Pegged For February 8

Samsung just unveiled the much-awaited Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at CES 2022 and released it in India. Now, the rumor mills have started focusing completely on the next-generation flagship models - the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. While there is no official confirmation regarding the next-gen Galaxy S series smartphones, it looks like the launch event is not far away.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped

As per a report from South Korea, it looks like Samsung might host a Galaxy Unpacked event on February 8, 2022 to unveil the Galaxy S22 series smartphones. This is in line with the previous reports that have also indicated a similar timeline for the announcement of the next-generation smartphones. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the same, we can expect the company to send the official invites by the end of this month.

Furthermore, the company is expected to start taking pre-orders for the smartphone from February 9. Also, the sale of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to debut on February 24. We can expect the Indian market to get these next-gen smartphones in the first wave itself.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: What To Expect?

From the existing reports, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is believed to comprise three variants as usual. These could be the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra with the Ultra being the most advanced variant with superior camera aspects. All these three smartphones are confirmed to make use of the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 processor in select markets based on the region of availability. This trend is nothing new as we have been seeing the same for years.

When it comes to other specifications, the standard variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to be a compact model in the series with a 6.06-inch display and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra variants are to sport bigger displays of 6.55-inch and 6.81-inch display panels. Also, these models are tipped to have the brightest displays ever on smartphones with a peak brightness of 1750 nits and a contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could arrive with a slot to hold the S Pen stylus, which makes it an effective replacement to the Galaxy Note series smartphones. Moreover, recent reports claim that the Ultra variant of the series could arrive with a 1TB storage variant, which will make it a direct rival to the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Furthermore, it is also believed to make use of a 108MP primary camera. One of the latest reports talks about a Super Clear Lens, which could further enhance the camera performance. However, it is unclear if the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus would also get this feature. But given that the vanilla variant might also sport this feature, we can expect the Plus variant to also get it. All these models are said to arrive with support for 45W fast charging while their battery capacities might be different.

