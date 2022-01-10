Just In
Video Leaked: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Camera, Rear Panel Revealed
Samsung Galaxy S22 is the talk of the town, especially with the launch nearing. While the South Korean is yet to tease or reveal the specs of the upcoming flagships, the rumor mill has been spewing leaks and other speculations. The latest leak comes in the form of a video, revealing all three models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video
The Samsung Galaxy S22 video reveals the design of the vanilla variant, the Plus model, and the Ultra phone. The renders revealed here are similar to the previous reports. Posted by the Unbox Therapy channel on YouTube, the video reveals the alleged dummy units of the three models. To note, the video has been taken down from this channel but can be viewed on other channels.
Going into the details, one can spot the triple-camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22+, which looks quite similar to its predecessor. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks a lot like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with a quad-camera setup at the rear and the S Pen slot.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Super Clear Lens Tipped
Separately, tipster @xeetechcare has leaked the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The tweet talks about a 'Super Clear Lens' on the vanilla and the Ultra models.
To note, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to feature a 108MP primary camera. The latest report now talks about a Super Clear Lens, which could further enhance the camera performance. It's unclear if the Samsung Galaxy S22+ would also get this feature. Since the leak says the vanilla variant will feature it, we can expect the same for the Plus model.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to include both Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the Exynos 2200, depending on the market. The new Super Clear Lens will reportedly arrive on the Exynos 2200 variant. It's unclear if the Snapdragon models will get the feature or not. Samsung is expected to officially tease series in the coming days.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Features: What To Expect?
A lot of expectations are around the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22, especially the Ultra model. Previous reports claim the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 will feature a large 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen. The quad-camera setup, as mentioned earlier, is tipped to pack some of the most advanced and latest features.
Apart from this, Samsung is also aiming to take on its competitor, Apple, with the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. For one, reports claim the upcoming phone will feature a 1TB storage model, something that we saw on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Samsung hopes people would opt for the high-end Ultra model for its additional storage as there's no memory card slot.
Presently, Samsung has been mum about the Samsung Galaxy S22 launch. The company is known to upkeep its traditions and we can expect a Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in February. Reports claimed the phones are already in production, indicating an imminent launch.
