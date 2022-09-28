Samsung Galaxy S23 Renders Are Here: Curved Frame, Triple Camera Setup Confirmed News oi -Vivek

While we are still a few months away from the official announcement of the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones, prominent tipster OnLeaks has shared the 5K 3D renders of the Samsung Galaxy S23 in collaboration with Digit.

Along with the 3D renders, the leak also confirms some of the features and specifications of the Galaxy S23, which includes display specs details, camera, and other hardware-related information.

Camera Module Inspired By S22 Ultra

Unlike the Galaxy S22, which had a unified camera module with three cameras, the Galaxy S23 will have three individual cameras, just like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S23 is also said to have a slightly bigger form factor in contrast to its predecessor, measuring 146.3 x 70.8 x 7.6 mm.

The Galaxy S23 continues to offer a metallic curved frame, and the phone is said to offer a 6.1-inch screen with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and an Infinity O punch hole at the top center of the display. Previous leaks suggested that the Galaxy S23 might have a 12MP triple camera setup with a dedicated ultra-wide and a telephoto lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and the phone is likely to offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage with two nano SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots.

The bump in the dimensions of the Galaxy S23 also suggests that the phone might come with a slightly larger battery when compared to the S22. Lastly, the phone will ship with Android 13 OS with a custom One UI skin on top.

While the leak does not suggest anything about the pricing, the Galaxy S23 is expected to be priced similarly to the Galaxy S22. The smartphone is also said to launch by the end of 2022 and is likely to be one of the first smartphones globally to boast the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Best Mobiles in India