Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ Fast Charging Tech Revealed; No Upgrades Yet Again

Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup is tipped to launch early next year. While the launch is still months away, the rumor mill is buzzing with speculations. A new report has spotted the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ on the Chinese 3C certification platform, revealing their fast charging details.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared singularly on the 3C platform. Now, the other two models of the lineup have also received the certification. The Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ models were confirmed to offer 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ Get 25W Fast Charging

The 3C listing included two phones with model numbers SM-S9110 and SM-S9160, which are the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23+. Both phones offer 25W fast charging support only. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ also packed 25W fast charging support.

Since the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 will also retain the same technology, the South Korean tech giant hasn't pushed for a bigger upgrade again this year. What's worse, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on the 3C certification website was also spotted with 25W fast charging support.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offered 45W fast charging support, which was significantly better. But if the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would drop down to 25 fast charging, it would be disappointing.

Is Samsung Playing Safe with Fast Charging?

Presently, many brands are offering 120W fast charging support. OEMs like Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQOO, and Realme offer premium flagships with 120W fast charging support. If not 120W, many phones ship with 80W fast charging support, which significantly improves the overall performance.

On the other hand, Samsung hasn't gone beyond 45W fast charging support, and that too it's limited to only a few premium models. Now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will once again feature only 25W fast charging support. It's unclear why Samsung isn't pushing forward with fast charging technology, but it would be great to see some improvement in this aspect.

