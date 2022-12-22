Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Could Be Powered By An Overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Samsung will be unveiling its new Galaxy S23 series of flagship smartphones to succeed its Galaxy S22 series in early 2023. Rumors suggest that the devices could go official on February 1, 2023, at Samsung's Unpacked event. The series will comprise the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra devices initially. These devices have been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database sporting the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the latest and greatest chipset by Qualcomm and was announced in November 2022. The standard version of the chipset codenamed SM8550-AB packs in a prime core ARM Cortex-X3 clocked at 3.19GHz. However, when you look at the leaked Geekbench results of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, it is seen sporting an Arm Cortex-X3 prime core running at a higher frequency of 3.36GHz. This hints that the Galaxy S23 Ultra could rock an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Not just the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, new Geekbench test results of the vanilla Galaxy S23 are also out now, which also seems to be running at the prime core at 3.36GHz. It would be safe to assume that the entire Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would get the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset underneath their hoods. Samsung previously used to focus more on efficiency and has received a lot of flak from gamers. The company seems to have worked on the feedback and is going the performance route with its upcoming devices.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra: Geekbench Results

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra with model numbers SM-S911U and SM-S918U respectively were spotted on the Geekbench database in October 2022. The model numbers indicate that these could be the models headed for the US markets. The vanilla Galaxy S23 managed a single-core score of 1524 and a multi-core score of 4597 in the Geekbench 5 test. On the other hand, its bigger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra scored 1521 points in the single-core test and 4689 points in the multi-core test. These are certainly higher than the Galaxy S22 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which scores around 1200 in single-core and 3300 in multi-core tests on average.

