Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Prices Leak: Here’s How Much The Flagship Android Smartphones Cost
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is just a few days away, and the leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series keep from coming. Just a couple of days ago, the specifications and features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked, and now the price of the flagship Android smartphone has been corroborated from two different continents. Let's take a look at all the available information about the upcoming Samsung smartphones.
Samsung To Offer The Galaxy S23 Series At last Year's Prices?
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series of Android smartphones will surely be the company's flagship phones of 2023. However, the company may offer these smartphones at the same price the Galaxy S22 series launched, at least in the US.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 series comprises the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Australian prices of these smartphones had leaked recently, and now an internal Verizon document has corroborated the prices of the devices in America.
Galaxy S23 will start at AUS ,350 (around Rs 77,140)
Galaxy S23+ is tipped to start at ,650 (around Rs 94,280)
Galaxy S23 Ultra could be priced around ,950 (around Rs 1.11 lakh) pic.twitter.com/GwlZXAB3wu
The price of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to be $799.99, $999.99, and $1199.99, respectively. These prices would most probably be for the base variants of the devices. In other words, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S23 would be priced at $799 (approx. ₹65,000).
The Galaxy S23+ with 8GB RAM could be priced at $999 (approx. ₹81,000). The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could have a starting price of $1,199 (approx. ₹97,000). Needless to mention, all the base variants of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched at the same price.
It is important to note that Samsung might tweak the prices for different regions and could also offer discounts by partnering with regional banks. Hence, it would be wise to wait for the official announcement, scheduled on February 1, 2023.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Launch, Availability In India
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series should launch in India on the same day the company announces the smartphones in other countries. In other words, the Galaxy S23 series should officially launch in India on February 1, 2023.
Samsung usually partners with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to offer its smartphones. But the company also has a dedicated e-commerce platform of its own to sell Samsung smartphones.
