Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Retail Box Live Images, Prices Leak Before Launch
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event is just a week away when Samsung should unveil its latest flagship series, the Samsung Galaxy S23, which comprises the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the S23 Ultra. Last week, the specifications and features of the Galaxy S23 Ultra leaked online, and after that, the price of the flagship Android smartphone was revealed from two different continents. Now, the retail packaging of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced. Let's take a look at all the available information about these premium Samsung Android smartphones before they launch.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Retail Box Live Images Surface, Confirming Color Options
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 is scheduled on February 1, 2023. The latest Galaxy S23 leaks have revealed the retail box, live images of the smartphone, and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price.
The live images reveal the phone has a curved display. According to the photos, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be available in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac color options. All the colors, however, have a matte finish on the back.
It is interesting to note the retail box of the Galaxy S23 Ultra has the image of the smartphone on the lid. For quite some time Samsung chose now to plaster an image of the Galaxy S series smartphones on the packaging.
The size and shape of the retail packaging for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suggest Samsung isn't including a charger in the box. This means buyers will have to purchase a charger for the smartphone separately.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Price, Availability In India
As per one of the leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will cost $1,400 (approx. ₹1,13,400). Although the price seems plausible, the prices would depend on the RAM and internal storage of the premium smartphone.
Previous reports have suggested Samsung may offer the Galaxy S23 series smartphones at the same price the Galaxy S22 series launched, at least in the US. The base model of the S22 Ultra with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage has a price tag of $1,199 (approx. ₹97,100).
Samsung usually partners with e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart to offer its smartphones. The company, however, has a dedicated e-commerce platform of its own.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series should launch in India on the same day the company announces the smartphones in other countries. In other words, the Galaxy S23 series should officially launch in India on February 1, 2023.
