Samsung Galaxy S8 Active complete specs and press renders emerge

We know that Samsung is working on a rugged variant of its flagship smartphone - Galaxy S8. The device likely to be dubbed Galaxy S8 Active has been leaked several times in the recent past. In fact, Samsung has already confirmed that the Active model will be launched in the coming months.

The latest leak regarding the alleged Galaxy S8 Active has revealed the complete specifications of the smartphone along with some press renders too. According to Slashleaks, three images of a presentation seem to have been leaked showing the possible design, features, and specifications of the rugged smartphone. One of the images also shows the Galaxy S8 Active against the Galaxy S8 detailing on the differences in terms of design and specs.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Durable build Being a rugged model, the Galaxy S8 Active is seen to feature the IP68 rating that will make it resistant to dust and water. Also, an image claims that the smartphone will feature the MIL-STD 810G standard ensuring a military grade build. Unlike the other Active smartphones, this one seems to feature a Bixby button instead of an Active Key. Galaxy S8 Active vs Galaxy S8 As mentioned above, one image shows the differences between the two smartphones. It is clear that the S8 Active will feature a case like look for added protection for the Infinity Display panel with a bezel-less design. Besides the design, the Galaxy S8 Active seems to have a capacious 4000mAh battery while that of the Galaxy S8 is just 3000mAh. A recent leak confirms the presence of a 4000mAh battery in the Galaxy S8 Active. Similar specifications as Galaxy S8 On the specifications front, most of the specs of the Galaxy S8 Active seem to be identical to those of the Galaxy S8. The smartphone will arrive with a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under its hood, it is said to feature the Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The imaging department is likely to comprise of a 12MP main camera with the dual pixel technology and an 8MP selfie camera. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat, the smartphone will have the standard connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C port.