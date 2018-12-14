Samsung Galaxy S8 December 2018 security patch rolling out to users in Germany

Samsung has started dishing out the latest security patch update for its last year's flagship offering, i.e, the Galaxy S8. The South Korean tech giant has started dishing out the December 2018 Android security patch for the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphones. The update is currently being rolled out to the users based out in Germany and it brings along a fix for as different vulnerabilities that hamper the device's performance.

The update rollout has been reported by SamMobile and as per the report, the Galaxy S8's latest December 2018 security patch is rolled out in Germany. The update brings a fix for around 40 different vulnerabilities and improves the overall user experience on the smartphone.

The latest update bounces the build number to G950FXXU4CRL3 and as mentioned earlier, it brings a fix for some critical bugs affecting the performance of the device. The update brings a fix for one of the major bugs that allowed the hackers to get an access to the user's photo gallery and also photos that are saved on the Secure Folder without the need of any authentication.

As of now, there is no information available as to how the update is being delivered to the Galaxy S8 users. The update could be released via Samsung Smart Switch or as a regular OTA (over-the-air-update). It is also not clear if the update will make its way to the Galaxy S8+ users or not. Also, it is not currently known as to when the update will be released for the remaining regions, however, we will keep you posted on the same.

Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is backed by an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset which is combined with Adreno 540 GPU to render all the graphics. The smartphone makes use of a 4GB RAM to take care of the multitasking. The device comes with 64GB of internal storage which can be further expanded to up to 256GB via microSD card slot. The Galaxy S8 is powered by a 3,000mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery.