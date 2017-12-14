Samsung Galaxy S8 duo may receive stable Android 8.0 Oreo update in January

It has been almost four months since Google launched the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. Last week, the company released the final version of Android 8.1 Oreo update as well. Unfortunately, only a handful of smartphone manufacturers have updated their devices with Android Oreo.

For instance, South Korean manufacturer Samsung is yet to officially announce when exactly its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones will be receiving the stable version of Android 8.0 Oreo. However, as reported by SamMobile, one of the company's British officials has revealed an important piece of information during a discussion hosted by Samsung's Galaxy Beta Community Service.

According to the source, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo around late January. That being said, if the software development team encounters new issues in the coming weeks, the update rollout can be pushed back to February. Basically, Samsung wants to make sure that the software is running smoothly before it gets a wider release.

If you recall, one of the past beta builds of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus created an issues where the handsets were unable to receive a reliable cellular signal. However, the issue didn't affect all the devices and Samsung was quick to fix the issue.

Samsung has been testing the new major iteration of Google's mobile operating system for many weeks now. Other than the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy Note 8 has also received the beta build for Android 8.0 Oreo. The same aforementioned official says that the fourth preview of the upcoming firmware will be released soon.

Apparently, the third build of the update has proved to be relatively stable in all of Samsung's testing markets with no major bugs found. It seems like, the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge will be updated to Android Nougat at the same time when the Galaxy S8 duo receive the Android Oreo update.

Apparently, after the Galaxy S8 duo, Samsung will be releasing the Oreo update for its flagship phablet Galaxy Note 8.