Samsung Galaxy S8 sales surpass that of Galaxy S7 by 15% units in the first half

Lately, there were several reports pointing out that the Galaxy S8 is not selling as it was expected to. Also, the reports added that Samsung is advancing the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 in order to make up for the poor sales of the Galaxy S8 flagship duo.

Amidst these reports, a new report has come from ETNews claiming that the Galaxy S8 sales have surpassed that of the Galaxy S7, the yesteryear flagship smartphone. Going by the report, comparing the sales of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S7 in the first half of the respective years these models were launched it, this year's flagship has achieved 15% more sales.

The report cited by PhoneArena is quite contrary to the previous reports suggesting that the sales volume of the Galaxy S8 flagship is not as expected. In fact, the Galaxy S8 seems to have surpassed all the sales records those were set by the previous Galaxy S series smartphones in the past.

It looks like Samsung has received overwhelming requests for the pre-order of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in the home market. So far, the company has sold over 1.3 million Galaxy S8 units in its home market of South Korea alone, adds the recent report.

Given that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched in August, we can expect the sales of the upcoming flagship device to also set new records as the Galaxy S8 as there are huge hopes pinned to the successor of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7.