Samsung Galaxy S9+ bags the top spot on DxOMark

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are currently enjoying all the attention. The Galaxy S9's display was rated the best by experts at DisplayMate. And now, the camera on Galaxy S9+ has been pronounced the best by DxOMark. The website has given it a rating of 99 points after reviewing the smartphone.

Previously, the Google Pixel 2 held the top spot on DxOMark with 98 points. So it is safe to say, Samsung Galaxy S9+ flaunts the best smartphone camera now. According to DxOMark, the Galaxy S9+ features a camera setup that hasn't got any obvious weaknesses. The camera is said to have performed impressively across all photo and video test categories.

"The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a smartphone without any real weaknesses in the camera department. In both still and video modes, it performs well across the board, delivering consistently good photo and video image quality in all light and shooting situations, thus earning itself our highest DxOMark Mobile score to date", noted DxOMark in its website.

The Galaxy S9+ comes equipped with a dual camera setup on its back. The dual camera setup is comprised of a 12MP wide angle lens and a 12MP telephoto lens. Both the lenses on Galaxy S9+ support OIS.

The camera features dual-aperture technology that makes it possible for camera lens to expand and contract just like the iris of a human eye. Samsung says that the 'Dual Aperture' works in the range of 'F1.5 / F2.4' and automatically lets in more light when it's dark and less light when it's too bright to capture photos that are crisp and clear.

Further, the camera on the Galaxy S9+ come equipped with Super slow motion mode that can record videos in 960fps. Well, it comes as no surprise that the smartphone has achieved a score of 104 points for photography.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ has managed to score only 91 points for videography, which is a little low for a flagship device. In any case, at the moment, it should be best choice for photography enthusiasts.