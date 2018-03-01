Samsung Galaxy S9's display deemed the best by DisplayMate

Samsung Galaxy S9 may come with the same display size as its predecessor, but the smartphone's display has been awarded the "Excellent A+" grade by the experts of DisplayMate Technologies. Samsung's latest flagship has "the best performing smartphone display that we have ever tested," noted DisplayMate in a blog post.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch 3K Quad HD+ OLED Infinity Display with the screen resolution of 2,960×1,440 pixels. The company claims the device "matches or sets many smartphone display performance records, and outpaces its predecessor in several measures including color accuracy, brightness, outdoor visibility and reflectivity".

In Cinema Mode, the Galaxy S9 has been rated to 0.7 JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference), a measurement that refers to the bare minimum color difference that the human eye can perceive. The smartphone's display also features a wide native color gamut; 113 percent of DCI-P3 and 141 percent of sRGB/Rec. 709; the largest that DisplayMate has ever measured in a smartphone or tablet.

What's more, the Samsung Galaxy S9 features an enhanced High Brightness Mode that allows it to produce vibrant visuals even under direct sunlight or in other environments with lots of ambient light. The display's peak brightness of 1,130 nits is approximately 10.7 percent brighter than that of the Galaxy S8.

The Galaxy S9 has also achieved a record-setting reflectance score, another measure that's crucial when it comes to evaluating screen readability, picture quality and color accuracy in bright settings.

DisplayMate's evaluation has found that the display's screen reflectance level is just 4.4 percent, which is the lowest that the firm has ever measured in a smartphone.

The Galaxy S9 is additionally certified by the UHD Alliance for Mobile HDR Premium, which means that the smartphone is capable of playing the same dynamic 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) content as 4K UHD premium TVs.

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India on March 6 at an event in Delhi. The smartphones will probably go on sale starting March 16. You can already pre-register for the Galaxy S9 duo via Samsung's official website and Airtel's Online Store.