Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available via Airtel Online Store; pre-register now

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are all set to launch in India on March 6. Samsung has already sent out media invites for the launch event, which will take place in New Delhi. The smartphones are already up for pre-booking via Samsung's online and offline channels. Now, Airtel has announced that the Galaxy S9 duo will go on sale via Airtel Online store as well.

Customers can also pre-register for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ from Airtel's online store. To pre-register, interested customers can visit www.airtel.in/onlinestore or install My Airtel App; post which they will receive an invitation to purchase the device ahead of other Airtel customers. Do note that the pre-registrations will be open only till March 4, 2018.

When you go to Airtel Online Store, you will see the Register Now option for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+. Clicking on which will lead you to two separate links for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ respectively. When you click on either of those two links (based on your preference), you will be asked to enter your personal details like phone number, name etc.

Then, Airtel will send you an invite to book the Galaxy S9/S9+ on the launch date, i.e. March 6. On that day, you will among the few first people to get a chance to order the smartphones. While both prepaid and postpaid subscribers can pre-register for the new flagships, prepaid subscribers will have to shit their current Airtel Prepaid connection to Postpaid or get a new Postpaid connection.

Talking about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the new smartphones bring improved camera hardware, refined screen, powerful audio and smarter Bixby experience. The flagship duo was launched in Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, and Titanium Grey colors.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are expected to go on sale in India from March 16 onwards, after getting launched on March 6. While Samsung India is yet to reveal the pricing of its new flagships, the smartphones are unlikely to cost much higher as compared to their respective predecessors. In any case, we will get to know the exact pricing this coming Tuesday.