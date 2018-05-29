Samsung Galaxy S9 Mini leaked in a hands-on video

Samsung has been doing rounds in the rumor mill for quite some time now. The device with model number SM-G8850 was certified by TENAA. The alleged Galaxy S9 Mini was shown to boast a dual camera setup placed vertically on the rear panel.

Now a new leaked video of the device shows off the design of the Galaxy S9 Mini. The video surfaced on Slashleaks and reveals the front and rear panel. The S9 Mini would be toned down version of the flagship S9 (review) and so it sports the same design as its high-end counterpart. Though the rear camera placement seems inspired from the iPhone X, the device still doesn't feature the notch.

The video also reveals the fingerprint sensor on the rear mounted. The vertical placement of the rear camera may be useful for capturing shots but it also creates enough room for users to access the fingerprint sensor without smudging the lenses.

As for the specifications, the smartphone is said to feature a 5.8-inch display with QHD+ resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM. There are also reports that the device will be called Samsung Dream-Lite but that's not certain. Also, there is no word on when to expect the launch of the phone.

Besides, a new video showing a screen guard build for Galaxy Note 9 hints at a larger iris scanner. The new scanner might be an upgraded version and might improve the authentication process. Samsung hasn't changed the top bezel arrangement since last year and Note 9 will be another one of its products to sport an iris scanner.

The company is also said to be working with an Isreali company Mantis Vision for a 3D camera system. The new tech will go against Apple's depth-sensing imaging setup of the iPhone X. But Samsung will likely bring the new tech with Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus next year. The delay in the implementation could be because the company wants more time to develop a solution that doesn't require a notch. However, the company would still want to upgrades it's biometric security with the Galaxy Note 9.