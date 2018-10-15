Samsung Galaxy S9 is available at Rs. 6,000 cashback offline

This festive season, the online retailers are been offering alluring discounts and offers on a wide range of products. When it comes to smartphones, there are deals in every price point starting from budget to premium. In addition to this, brands are also coming up with discounts to entice prospective buyers. And, Samsung is one such brand as it has rolled out offers on its flagship models.

Samsung Galaxy S9, the current generation flagship smartphone is available at a discount of Rs. 6,000 via the offline stores. The discount is applicable on all the storage variants of the smartphone - 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Notably, the discount comes in the form of cashback and is applicable only on offline purchases made at the Samsung stores and other leading retailers. And, the payment should be made either using an HDFC Bank card or through Paytm.

Effective price after discount

After receiving the discount of Rs. 6,000, the 64GB variant Galaxy S9 will be available at an effective price of Rs. 42,900. The effective cost of the 128GB variant of the device will be Rs. 44,900 and that of the 256GB variant of the S9 will be Rs. 48,900. Notably, the new prices after the Rs. 6,000 cashback discount looks interesting for the buyers of the device looking out for an offer.

Samsung Upgrade Program

Apart from this, all the variants of the Samsung smartphone will be available under the Samsung Upgrade Program. So, buyers can get an exchange discount of Rs. 6,000 on the Galaxy S9 on exchanging an old smartphone that is eligible. The list of eligible smartphones is listed on the official Samsung website. Buyers can get to know the discounted price of the S9 from the list.

Should you buy the Galaxy S9?

Given that there is a chance to avail up to 12,000 discount (cashback discount of Rs. 6,000 + exchange offer of Rs. 6,000), it would be a steal for the interested buyers. But one has to know that to avail the maximum exchange discount of Rs. 6,000, it is important to exchange a high-end smartphone as the entry-level and mid-range models will no fetch the maximum value. So, this is something that one has to think about before choosing to buy the Galaxy S9 under this offer.