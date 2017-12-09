Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ might not feature 21:9 display

As 2017 is approaching its end in a few more days, the rumors and leaks regarding the upcoming smartphones slated to be unveiled early next year are increasing in number. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are noteworthy mentions as these devices being heavily churned by the rumor mills.

The existing Samsung flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ have a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. These smartphones have the Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Being the successors of these models, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are speculated to have a higher screen-to-body ratio. Also, there were claims that these upcoming models will have an aspect ratio of 21:9. Within a few days, a different information has popped up online.

According to the information by an industry insider to GalaxyClub via PhoneArena, it looks like the Galaxy S9 smartphones will not offer a taller aspect ratio. The insider claims to have got the information from a reliable source. Going by the same, the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will offer a higher screen-to-body ratio. But it adds that this will be made possible by reducing the bezels and not just by switching to a taller 21:9 aspect ratio.

From the recent report, those have emerged online, Samsung is expected to cut down on the bottom bezel making it almost non-existent. When it comes to the top bezel, it is expected to be narrower than the one seen on the Galaxy S8. The reduced bezels on the Galaxy S9 duo will most probably pave way for the higher screen-to-body ratio of 90% as claimed by the speculations.

One consistent information regarding the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphones is that both the devices will retain the Infinity Display as in their predecessors. Also, these smartphones are to arrive with dual rear cameras as seen in the Galaxy Note 8. The launch date is yet to be announced but there are claims that these smartphones might arrive earlier.