Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus becomes the best selling model in April: Counterpoint

Samsung's Galaxy S9 series has become the best selling smartphone in April pushing Apple's iPhone X to the third spot, according to the latest research from Counterpoint's Market Pulse.

It said the sales of Galaxy S9 series improved, driven by performance in APAC and NAM.

While Xiaomi continues to make its presence felt in the top-selling smartphones list globally and grabbed the sixth and the eighth positions with its Redmi 5A, and Redmi 5 Plus and Note 5, respectively.

"This is the first time Xiaomi grabbed two positions within the top ten model list. Xiaomi grew both in China and India due to its affordable smartphones," Parv Sharma.

Apple continues to dominate the global best-selling smartphone models occupying five spots on the list.

Samsung price cuts on older Galaxy S8 series along with aggressive marketing and cashback offers, easy EMIs among other factors drove sales for premium flagships.

Top 10 bestsellers are skewed either towards the premium segment or the entry-level segment said the report.

To recall, in the March Edition Apple iPhone X was the best selling smartphone dominated the whole first quarter to be the number one smartphone.

In fact, another report by the iPhone X remains the world's most popular smartphone model overall, due to a blend of good design, sophisticated camera, and widespread retail presence for the device.

"Apple has now shifted almost 50 million iPhone X units worldwide since commercial launch in November 2017," Juha Winter, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics, said.