Samsung Galaxy S9 ‘Polaris Blue’ variant sales to go live in early December

Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ are undeniably one of the best available premium smartphones in the market. With top-notch hardware and features, the smartphone offers an ultimate user experience. Samsung had launched the Galaxy S9 back in March this year and had introduced a variety of color options for users. While the smartphone' 64GB variant comes in Lilac Purple, Titanium Grey and Coral Blue color variants the 256GB variant came in Midnight Black Color variant. Well, that's not all; the company had also introduced a new gradient Ice Blue color variant of the device in China.

While the gradient Ice Blue color variant of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+ was specific to the Chinese market at first, it was expected that the new color variant will make its way to the rest of the markets soon. Now, it appears that the "Polaris Blue" color variant of the Galaxy S9 Duo will finally be available outside of China and South Korea. The new color variant of the Galaxy S9 Duo is slated to go on sale in Germany starting early December. Following Germany, the new color variant will make its way to the rest of the markets.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ "Polaris Blue" color variant will carry a price tag of €849 (Rs 68,319 approx) and €949 (Rs 76,366 approx) respectively. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ "Polaris Blue" variant will be available in 64GB of native storage. As of now, there is no information available on the availability of the device for the other regions, however, we will keep you posted with the further updates on the same.

Samsung Galaxy S9 specifications:

The Samsung Galaxy S9 packs a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED panel which offers a screen resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. Powering the smartphone is an Exynos 9810 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP18 GPU. The device is available in 4GB of RAM and 64/256GB of native storage. The built-in storage can be further expanded up to 400GB via microSD card.