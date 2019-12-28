Samsung Galaxy S9 Series Gets Another Android 10 Beta Build News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Android 10 went official earlier this year with some useful upgrades of the Android Pie. Since its arrival, the majority of smartphone manufacturers have started dishing out both beta as well as the stable version of the latest Android OS to their respective handsets. Samsung has also released this update for a bunch of smartphones. The Galaxy S9 series is one of them. The flagship lineup is now getting another Android 10 beta update.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 Update Released

The Samsung Galaxy S9 series is receiving the fourth Android 10 beta update which is based on One UI 2.0 user interface. The company has released an update with G960FXXU7ZSLC and G965FXXU7ZSLC build number for the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9 Plus.

The update weighs around 139MB and is being dished out to the users in India as well as the UK. The reason for so many beta versions rolling out is probably the company wants to be sure no bug affects the stable version.

While a notification for the update will be available on your smartphones, you can always check for it manually. To do so, you can head to the Software Update section in the Settings menu. Currently, there is no specific timeline revealed for the stable Android 10 update rollout for the Galaxy S9 series. But, we can expect it to arrive any time soon now.

In terms of hardware, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is equipped with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 1440 x 2960 pixels resolution. It gets its power from an octa-core Exynos 9810/ Snapdragon 854 chipset.

It comes with 4GB RAM 64GB/128Gb expandable storage. For optics, it has a single 12MP camera at the rear and an 8MP camera upfront. To keep everything in check is a 3,000 mAh battery.

